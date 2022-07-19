93°
Murder trial delayed for man who allegedly removed ankle monitor before killing woman
BATON ROUGE - A man charged with several violent crimes throughout the capital area is facing trial after he removed his ankle monitor and killed a woman in 2019.
Terrell Anthony, accused of first-degree murder among other charges after he held several people hostage in a Watson-area home before waiting for victim Jessica Clark to arrive to shoot her, was held without bond awaiting his trial.
Read WBRZ's full coverage of Terrell Anthony here.
The trial was delayed until a later date due to new evidence.
