Murder suspect who escaped Texas jail caught in northern Louisiana

CADDO PARISH - A murder suspect who escaped from Texas was caught in northern Louisiana early Wednesday morning.

Authorities were searching for Charles Spraberry, 42, since Monday evening. According to KLTV, Spraberry is a person of interest in a Texas double homicide and was being held on multiple violent charges.

KLTV reports Spraberry used a handmade knife to escape the jail he was being held in, injuring the guard in the process.

Spraberry was reported to be caught in Caddo Parish around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. KTBS reported he was also with a woman, identified as 37-year-old Shea Smith, whose involvement is currently being investigated.

KTBS also reports U.S. Marshals were called in to assist with the search.

Spraberry was reportedly booked in Cass County, Texas for multiple felony charges including sexual assault, assault by strangulation, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and kidnapping. Charges of felony escape, burglary, theft, and assault on a public servant were also added.