94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Murder suspect who escaped Texas jail caught in northern Louisiana

7 hours 10 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, August 31 2022 Aug 31, 2022 August 31, 2022 8:14 AM August 31, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

CADDO PARISH - A murder suspect who escaped from Texas was caught in northern Louisiana early Wednesday morning. 

Authorities were searching for Charles Spraberry, 42, since Monday evening. According to KLTV, Spraberry is a person of interest in a Texas double homicide and was being held on multiple violent charges.

KLTV reports Spraberry used a handmade knife to escape the jail he was being held in, injuring the guard in the process.

Spraberry was reported to be caught in Caddo Parish around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. KTBS reported he was also with a woman, identified as 37-year-old Shea Smith, whose involvement is currently being investigated.

KTBS also reports U.S. Marshals were called in to assist with the search. 

Trending News

Spraberry was reportedly booked in Cass County, Texas for multiple felony charges including sexual assault, assault by strangulation, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and kidnapping. Charges of felony escape, burglary, theft, and assault on a public servant were also added.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days