Murder suspect who escaped Texas jail caught in Louisiana

1 hour 29 minutes 41 seconds ago Wednesday, August 31 2022 Aug 31, 2022 August 31, 2022 8:14 AM August 31, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A murder suspect who escaped from Texas was caught in Louisiana Wednesday morning. 

Authorities were searching for Charles Spraberry, 42, since Monday evening. According to KLTV, Spraberry is a person of interest in a Texas double homicide and was being held on multiple violent charges.

KLTV reports Spraberry used a handmade knife to escape the jail he was being held in, injuring the guard in the process.

Spraberry was reported to be caught in Louisiana shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. 

No other details related to his capture were immediately available. 

