Murder suspect wanted for St. John Parish killing may be in Baton Rouge, deputies say

Saturday, October 01 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

RESERVE - A woman is on the run after allegedly shooting someone to death in St. John Parish, and authorities believe she may be in the capital area.

The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to the shooting on East 21st Street in Reserve on Saturday. Upon arrival, deputies found an unidentified victim had been shot to death.

Investigators believe 21-year-old Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington is responsible for the shooting.

She reportedly fled the scene of the crime in a 2012 Kia Sorrento with La. license plate 423FGL, which was last seen heading east on I-10 from the Laplace area.

Detectives said Saturday afternoon they believe Johnson-Washington may be in the Baton Rouge area.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Johnson-Washington is asked to contact the St. John Parish Sheriff's Office at (504) 494-3714.

