Murder suspect tied to deadly trailer fire arrested in Tennessee
ETHEL - A murder suspect out of East Feliciana was arrested in Tennessee as authorities investigate a deadly trailer fire in that same parish.
The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal says the fire happened on West Lakeshore Drive around 10:30 p.m. Friday. First responders with the East Feliciana Fire Department arrived on scene and located a man's body inside of the home.
Investigators confirmed Wednesday that it appeared the fire was set on purpose.
Sources say 32-year-old Deandre Lomond Galmon was wanted for murder in connection with the fire. Galmon was found at a motel in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, where he surrendered to law enforcement.
He was booked in Tennessee on a first-degree murder charge out of East Feliciana Parish, but the details concerning the allegations against him have not been released at this time.
