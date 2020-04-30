Murder suspect tied to deadly trailer fire arrested in Tennessee

ETHEL - A murder suspect out of East Feliciana was arrested in Tennessee as authorities investigate a deadly trailer fire in that same parish.

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal says the fire happened on West Lakeshore Drive around 10:30 p.m. Friday. First responders with the East Feliciana Fire Department arrived on scene and located a man's body inside of the home.

Investigators confirmed Wednesday that it appeared the fire was set on purpose.

Sources say 32-year-old Deandre Lomond Galmon was wanted for murder in connection with the fire. Galmon was found at a motel in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, where he surrendered to law enforcement.

He was booked in Tennessee on a first-degree murder charge out of East Feliciana Parish, but the details concerning the allegations against him have not been released at this time.