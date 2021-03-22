Latest Weather Blog
Murder suspect out on bond arrested again after violating girlfriend's restraining order
PRAIRIEVILLE - A man with more than two dozen past arrests was booked again Saturday after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend with a gun in front of children.
Morris Miles, 28, had been charged with second-degree murder and other violent offenses when he confronted the woman, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. Officials said he broke a restraining order the victim filed against him.
Ascension Parish deputies later found several illegal drugs in the home, including methamphetamine, marijuana and heroin.
Miles was arrested and charged with multiple violations including domestic abuse, child endangerment, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and failure to appear in court.
Miles was arrested more than 24 times in the past on charges ranging from home invasion, theft, drug charges, second-degree murder and simple battery.
According to the sheriff's office, the woman and children were unharmed.
