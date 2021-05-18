Murder suspect on the run after killing ex-girlfriend, Pointe Coupee sheriff says

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - A man accused of shooting two people, leaving one of them dead, is on the run Tuesday.

The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office said James "Ray" Jarreau, 57, shot two people Sunday night at a home along Highway 979. Investigators believe the dead victim is Jarreau's ex-girlfriend, and a man was seriously hurt in the shooting as well.

The sheriff's office said Jarreau should be considered armed and dangerous and may have several weapons in his possession. The department released a photo of Jarreau and the truck he may be driving. That vehicle is a grey, newer model Chevrolet or GMC pick-up with the license plate H383221.

Jarreau is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, home invasion, armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm.