77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Murder suspect on the run after killing ex-girlfriend, Pointe Coupee sheriff says

39 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, May 18 2021 May 18, 2021 May 18, 2021 2:31 PM May 18, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - A man accused of shooting two people, leaving one of them dead, is on the run Tuesday.

The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office said James "Ray" Jarreau, 57, shot two people Sunday night at a home along Highway 979. Investigators believe the dead victim is Jarreau's ex-girlfriend, and a man was seriously hurt in the shooting as well. 

The sheriff's office said Jarreau should be considered armed and dangerous and may have several weapons in his possession. The department released a photo of Jarreau and the truck he may be driving. That vehicle is a grey, newer model Chevrolet or GMC pick-up with the license plate H383221.

Jarreau is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, home invasion, armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days