Murder suspect in death of Grambling player's brother killed in deputy-involved shooting
JEFFERSON PARISH - Deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office shot and killed a murder suspect who allegedly pulled a gun on them Wednesday night.
WWL-TV reports that authorities attempted to arrest the suspect at the Grand Vida apartments in Metairie when the suspect pulled a gun on them. Law enforcement opened fire, killing the man.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto couldn't confirm if the suspect shot at law enforcement before he was killed.
The man was wanted for the murder of 19-year-old Kenyon Clark. Clark was fatally shot on June 19 at a playground in Metairie. His older brother Darrell "DJ" Clark, a wide receiver for Grambling State University, was also wounded in the shooting.
