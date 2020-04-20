Murder suspect caught on Florida beach after coronavirus restrictions lifted

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A fugitive wanted for murder was arrested this weekend after he went out onto one of Florida's newly-reopened beaches.

Jacksonville Beach Police arrested Mario Matthew Gatti, 30, after they found him loitering near a sand dune Sunday morning. Gatti allegedly shot and killed Michael Coover, Jr., 33, at an apartment building in Arnold, Pennsylvania on Jan. 16.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis allowed local beaches to open last weekend. Crowds flocked to some beaches including Jacksonville Beach, in droves despite some of the calls for precaution on mass gatherings.

Jacksonville Beach Police charged Gatti with several criminal counts, including giving false information to a law enforcement officer and drug possession, the police said.