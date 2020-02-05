Mumps outbreak causing concern at LSU

BATON ROUGE - An outbreak of Mumps is causing concern on the LSU campus. The university is taking action after five students tested positive.

All five students affected live off campus.

The Student Health Center is hosting a vaccine clinic to help keep the situation contained. Students say they were notified about those five confirmed cases by email.

"My roommate was reading the email out to me and saying that the mumps was going around again," says LSU student Zach Johnson.

"I heard a couple of people say they might have it and they're having symptoms, so that's not good but I think they're getting it taken care of," says LSU sophomore Risa Boudreaux.

Mumps is a contagious virus with symptoms including swollen salivary glands, fever, and fatigue. The Mumps vaccine dramatically reduced the number of outbreaks over the past several decades, but even at peak dosage, the vaccine is 88 percent effective. LSU says all five of the students diagnosed were vaccinated.

The LSU Student Health Center will be providing the MMR vaccine to students free of charge at the Student Health Center. The Student Health Center Injection Clinic is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 – 11 a.m. and 1 – 3:30 p.m., and Friday from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m.