Multiples vehicles catch fire in pile-up on I-12 near Hammond

HAMMOND - Fire crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on I-12 west.

According to Louisiana State Police, six vehicles were involved in the crash near Highway 51, with two of those vehicles catching fire. The Hammond Fire Department was called to put out the flames.

Several victims were transported to North Oaks Medical Center.

I-12 is now open, with delays in both directions.