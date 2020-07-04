90°
Multiple victims transported to hospital after shooting on Greenwell Springs Road
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Authorities are responding to a shooting at Mallard Crossing Apartments Saturday afternoon.
Around 3:15 p.m. emergency crews responded to the apartment complex located near Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library.
Victims have been transported to the hospital.
Details are limited. This is a developing story.
