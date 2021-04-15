64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Multiple traffic incidents reported in EBR amid early morning storm

2 hours 49 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, April 15 2021 Apr 15, 2021 April 15, 2021 7:04 AM April 15, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - When a severe thunderstorm rocked Baton Rouge and surrounding areas early Thursday morning, a number of traffic incidents occurred during the downpour. 

Essen Lane at Jefferson Hwy

As of 9:16 a.m., traffic lights in this area are back in working condition. 

Airline Hwy at Barringer- Foreman

Traffic lights are not working, driver urged to use caution in Baton Rouge on Airline Hwy Both NB/SB at Barringer- Foreman.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days