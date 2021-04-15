64°
Latest Weather Blog
Multiple traffic incidents reported in EBR amid early morning storm
BATON ROUGE - When a severe thunderstorm rocked Baton Rouge and surrounding areas early Thursday morning, a number of traffic incidents occurred during the downpour.
Essen Lane at Jefferson Hwy
As of 9:16 a.m., traffic lights in this area are back in working condition.
Airline Hwy at Barringer- Foreman
Traffic lights are not working, driver urged to use caution in Baton Rouge on Airline Hwy Both NB/SB at Barringer- Foreman.
For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
More News
