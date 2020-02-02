Multiple Tigers represented Lousiana in Super Bowl LIV

BATON ROUGE- For LSU fans, the National Championship win is something to rave about, but the celebrations don't stop there.

Five former tigers will play in Miami for the Superbowl.

"I want to see my LSU guys get in there and play well. I want to see the Honeybadger play well," says LSU superfan Byron Neck.

Linebacker Kwon Alexander will play for the 49ers.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu, cornerback Morris Claiborne, and running backs Spencer Ware and Darrel Williams will face off against him with the Kansas City Chiefs.

"You're going to have a lot of people watching this game here locally specifically because of Tyrann Mathieu and Kwon Alexander and the guys that are going to be on the field representing LSU," says ESPN host Matt Moscona.

He says the Tigers have had at least one player in the Superbowl for 19 years straight.

"There's no question that the way LSU is marketing itself. The lifeblood for any program is recruiting," Moscona says.

No matter what team LSU fans are rooting for today, they say the heart of their allegiance will always be with the Tigers.

"We love seeing any former LSU player out on the field and especially for the Superbowl that's the ultimate," says LSU fans Jim and Melanie McCart.