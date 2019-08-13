Multiple 'swatting' calls under investigation in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Two cases of so-called "swatting" are under investigation in Baton Rouge after authorities where called to multiple fake emergencies in one night.

"We received a 911 call from an individual stating that he had hostages in his home, and he had already shot one person and he had pipe bombs," Baton Rouge EMS Supervisor Mike Chustz said.

A full-on emergency response was dispatched Sunday afternoon to one location within city limits. Ambulances, fire trucks, police, sheriff's deputies and SWAT units all responded to a call that turned out to be fake.

The very same night, someone called in another phony emergency call, drawing police, firefighters and SWAT to a second scene.

"It's not a game. It's not taken lightly and you really do cause a problem when you do that," 911 operator Jeremy Torres said.

Torres says these swatting calls pose a serious danger.

"The problem with that is very serious, and it's this: Those resources could be better utilized for someone who truly needs them."

The people who live at the home where the emergency units responded said they have no idea why their addressed was used and had nothing to say about the fake 911 call.

"If you plan on doing this, we will find you, we can find you. And when we do and it's a fake call, it probably won't be good for you," Torres said.

Officials say a fake 911 call can be considered as an act of terrorism and lead to felony charges.