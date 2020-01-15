74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Students rushed to hospital after becoming ill on school bus

3 hours 19 minutes 57 seconds ago Wednesday, January 15 2020 Jan 15, 2020 January 15, 2020 8:24 AM January 15, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday morning, officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say three students who ingested an unknown substance were taken to an area hospital for treatment. 

The incident occurred on a school bus around 8 a.m., near Beechwood Superintendent Academy, which is in the Scotlandville area and officials say all three students are now in stable condition. 

Police and school board security were on the scene.

Additional details are limited and an updated report will be provided as authorities continue to investigate the situation.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days