Students rushed to hospital after becoming ill on school bus

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday morning, officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say three students who ingested an unknown substance were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred on a school bus around 8 a.m., near Beechwood Superintendent Academy, which is in the Scotlandville area and officials say all three students are now in stable condition.

Police and school board security were on the scene.

Additional details are limited and an updated report will be provided as authorities continue to investigate the situation.