Police: Two shot on Monroe Ave. Thursday night

BATON ROUGE- Two people were shot on Monroe Avenue Thursday night and a third injured person was located nearby, but it's not clear if the incidents are connected.

Police said officers were dispatched around 7:45 p.m. to the 3900 block of Monroe. Neither of the injured people appeared to have life-threatening injuries, police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said.

Shortly after the Monroe Avenue shooting was reported, an injured person was found in the 4200 block of Fairfields Avenue, which is less than a half-mile away. It's not clear how that person was hurt or how seriously.