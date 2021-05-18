Multiple roads closed in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Officials in Livingston Parish are warning area motorists of multiple closed roadways due to widespread flooding.

As listed in the Facebook post above, the following roads are closed:

West:

Eden Church

Hood Rd.

Hammack Rd.

Brown Rd./Marlene Ave.

21039 Hwy 16 (Grays Creek Baptist Church) Northbound lane of Hwy 16 is impassable

East:

Lena Ln. (FS)

Simon Ln. (FS)

Mallard Dr.

Carthage Bluff Rd.

Cypress Dr.(Killian)

Rivergate Circle (Killian)

Fairway Dr. (Killian)

Monitoring (West):

Linder Rd.

Joe May Rd./Lorraine Dr.

Andrews Rd.

Buddy Ellis Rd./Parkway Dr.

Whittington Rd.

Scivicque Rd.

Mclin Rd.

Monitoring (East):

Old CC Rd. from Pea Ridge Rd. to Hwy 43

Wagner Rd.

La Trace Rd.

Old Ferry Rd.

Mallard Dr.

Aydell Ln. (FS)

Country Rd. (FS)

Matherne Ln./Highwater Rd. (FS)

Lucien St.

Cornett Ln.

Old River Rd.

Live Oak St.

Chene Blanc

Catfish Landing Rd.

30900 Lower Rome Rd.