Multiple projects underway to improve water quality in False River

NEW ROADS – It's not just boaters and anglers filling up False River this Labor Day weekend. Multiple crews are working to improve water quality. It’s all to restore the lake to its glory days.

“I think it’s a work in progress. It will take a little to get it to where it once was,” said Kenny Ramagos, who goes fishing in False River every weekend.

Over the years runoff has been filling up the lake with silt making it too shallow in some spots. There are projects in the works to slow down the sedimentation.

At the end of May, crews began dredging the north side of the lake, dumping all of the excess soil onto private land. Wildlife and Fisheries agents also created artificial reefs, and placed them in the water, for the first time, to attract more fish. The agency says bass and bream like to congregate near cover.

“It has been good since the work they've been doing,” said Ramagos. “There’s bigger fish, more quality fish, and probably more numbers.”

Ramagos, along with many others are happy to see this. Those who spend time on the water welcome any project that will improve water quality.

“It’s making it easier for an average fisherman to catch a few fish from here,” said Ramagos.

Dredging in the lake should finish up in the next few weeks.

A drawdown is also scheduled to take place starting Tuesday. The lake will be lowered at a rate of 1.5 inches per day to a maximum of 6 feet. Officials say the drawdown will decrease sedimentation and improve sportfish habitat.