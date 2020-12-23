67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Multiple people shot near Winbourne Ave. Wednesday morning; authorities investigating

13 hours 13 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, December 23 2020 Dec 23, 2020 December 23, 2020 9:16 AM December 23, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - At least three people were shot Wednesday morning near Winbourne Ave.

Authorities responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Winbourne Ave. near Winbourne Elementary School. 

The first incident was reported in the 3400 block of Eaton St. where officials say at least one victim was shot and transported to a nearby hospital.

A second incident was reported shortly after in the 3100 block of Mission Drive. Two people were shot and transported to a nearby hospital, though officials say the injuries are non-life-threatening injuries.

The Baton Rouge Police Department has confirmed that both scenes were connected as one shooting incident, though details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days