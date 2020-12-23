Multiple people shot near Winbourne Ave. Wednesday morning; authorities investigating

BATON ROUGE - At least three people were shot Wednesday morning near Winbourne Ave.

Authorities responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Winbourne Ave. near Winbourne Elementary School.

The first incident was reported in the 3400 block of Eaton St. where officials say at least one victim was shot and transported to a nearby hospital.

A second incident was reported shortly after in the 3100 block of Mission Drive. Two people were shot and transported to a nearby hospital, though officials say the injuries are non-life-threatening injuries.

The Baton Rouge Police Department has confirmed that both scenes were connected as one shooting incident, though details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story.