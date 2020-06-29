Multiple people killed during attack at Pakistan Stock Exchange

KARACHI, Pakistan - According to reports by local media, four gunmen stormed the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi on Monday morning and exchanged fire with authorities.

The four were reportedly killed during the gunfire.

The New York Times has quoted official sources saying the incident also left four security guards dead.

At this time it is unknown if any civilians were injured in the attack.