Multiple people killed, 15 injured in shooting at California garlic festival
GILROY, Calif. (AP) - Edward and Jane Jacobucci said they were standing at their booth selling garlic graters when the shooting started Sunday afternoon at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.
Edward Jacobucci said the shooting was "absolute chaos."
''It happened right in front of our booth," he said.
Jane Jacobucci described the shooter as a tall, thin young man in camouflage with a big gun. She said her husband threw her to the ground when the shooting started.
Three people were killed and at least 15 others injured in the shooting. Also dead is the shooter, who used a rifle and gained entry to the packed festival by cutting through a fence to avoid the tight security, including metal detectors, police said.
