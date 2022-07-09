95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Multiple people injured after head-on crash involving an ambulance along Hwy 61

Saturday, July 09 2022
By: Chris Lunkin

BATON ROUGE - State Police and emergency crews assisted with a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance along Highway 61 late Friday night. Officials say multiple people sustained injuries.

According to authorities, a vehicle driving down Highway 61 near Germany Street hit an ambulance head-on. The ambulance was transporting one patient in critical condition. 

Two paramedics inside the ambulance sustained injuries, along with two other people inside the second vehicle. People at a nearby fast food restaurant helped assist those involved with the accident.

This investigation is ongoing.

