Multiple people displaced after overnight apartment fire

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were called to an overnight fire at a Baton Rouge apartment building.

The fire was reported just after 11 p.m. in the 11880 block of Old Hammond Highway. At the scene, crews found flames in a first floor bedroom.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze before it could spread to the upstairs units. One unit suffered fire, smoke, and water damage. Two other units upstairs received smoke damage.

At least nine people were displaced due to the fire. No injuries were reported.

Damage is estimated at $100,000. The cause of the blaze hasn't been released at this time.