Multiple people arrested in dog fighting bust, three still being sought

ASCENSION PARISH - Several people have been arrested on charges of dog fighting in Donaldsonville and police say at least three suspects remain at large.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Friday, deputies responded to a call regarding dog fighting at a residence on CyBean Road.

When authorities arrived on scene, they found approximately 15 people fleeing the scene of a dog fight that was in progress.

Detectives rounded up ten dogs, two of them had been fighting and were severely injured. One of the injured dogs died.

Investigators also located ten vehicles at the home. After searching the vehicles, they seized a number of drugs, guns, money, dog fighting paraphernalia, and drug paraphernalia.

On Friday, Joseph Duncan, 36, and Jarret Bringier, 30, were arrested on dog fighting charges with their bonds set at $30K.

Shortly thereafter, on Saturday, Keith Williams Jr., 37, and Joshua Jones, 32, were also charged with dog fighting charges with bonds set at $30K.

Detectives are still searching for:

Blake Chatman, 34

Kenneth Miller, 32

Michael Williams, 50

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line.