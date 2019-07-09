Multiple parishes providing sandbags ahead of potential heavy rain this weekend

BATON ROUGE - Sandbags are being made available in cities across the capital area as residents brace for a system that could potentially bring heavy rain to the region.

The following locations will have sandbags available. Residents are advised to bring their own shovel if possible.

East Baton Rouge

BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds – 16072 Airline Highway

BREC Alsen Park – 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road

BREC Cadillac Street – 6117 Cadillac Street

BREC Doyles Bayou Park – 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road

BREC Flannery Road Park – 801 S Flannery Road

BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park – 1702 Gardere Lane

BREC Lovett Road Park – 13443 Lovett Road

BREC Memorial Stadium – 1702 Foss Street

St. George Fire HQ – 14100 Airline Highway

Baker City Hall – 3325 Groom Rd.

Baker Public Works Yard – 1507 Mississippi St. Staff on-site to assist from 0700 hrs -1530 hrs

West Baton Rouge

William & Lee Park, 1631 Louisiana Ave. Port Allen

Rivault Park, 900 South Jefferson Ave. Port Allen

Alexander Park, 250 Elaine St. Brusly

Erwinville Park, 5110 Rougon Rd, Port Allen

Myhand Park, 8201 Laws Rd, Addis

Livingston Parish

944 Government Drive in Denham Springs, across from the fire station

You can find more weather updates here: http://www.wbrz.com/news/another-scorcher-for-your-tuesday