Multiple parishes providing sandbags ahead of potential heavy rain this weekend

1 hour 21 minutes 42 seconds ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 July 09, 2019 5:31 PM July 09, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Sandbags are being made available in cities across the capital area as residents brace for a system that could potentially bring heavy rain to the region.

The following locations will have sandbags available. Residents are advised to bring their own shovel if possible.

East Baton Rouge

BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds – 16072 Airline Highway
BREC Alsen Park – 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road
BREC Cadillac Street – 6117 Cadillac Street
BREC Doyles Bayou Park – 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road
BREC Flannery Road Park – 801 S Flannery Road
BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park – 1702 Gardere Lane
BREC Lovett Road Park – 13443 Lovett Road
BREC Memorial Stadium – 1702 Foss Street
St. George Fire HQ – 14100 Airline Highway

Baker City Hall – 3325 Groom Rd.

Baker Public Works Yard – 1507 Mississippi St. Staff on-site to assist from 0700 hrs -1530 hrs

West Baton Rouge

William & Lee Park, 1631 Louisiana Ave. Port Allen
Rivault Park, 900 South Jefferson Ave. Port Allen
Alexander Park, 250 Elaine St. Brusly
Erwinville Park, 5110 Rougon Rd, Port Allen
Myhand Park, 8201 Laws Rd, Addis

Livingston Parish

944 Government Drive in Denham Springs, across from the fire station 

