86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Multiple OMV locations closed Monday due to power outages

2 hours 27 minutes ago Monday, July 15 2019 Jul 15, 2019 July 15, 2019 9:53 AM July 15, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Multiple Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicle locations will remain closed Monday due to continued power outages following Barry.

Offices in Assumption, Iberia, and St. Mary parishes are closed. The Ville Platte, Marksville, and Oakdale offices are also closed, according to officials.

Electric companies are still reporting outages across multiple parishes following this weekend's heavy wind and rain. According to the Entergy outage map, there are around 2,100 customers without power in Assumption Parish. In Iberia Parish there are more than 2,200 without services. 

As of early Monday morning, Cleco reported that more than 9,300 were still without electricity in St. Mary Parish.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days