Multiple OMV locations closed Monday due to power outages

BATON ROUGE- Multiple Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicle locations will remain closed Monday due to continued power outages following Barry.

Offices in Assumption, Iberia, and St. Mary parishes are closed. The Ville Platte, Marksville, and Oakdale offices are also closed, according to officials.

Electric companies are still reporting outages across multiple parishes following this weekend's heavy wind and rain. According to the Entergy outage map, there are around 2,100 customers without power in Assumption Parish. In Iberia Parish there are more than 2,200 without services.

As of early Monday morning, Cleco reported that more than 9,300 were still without electricity in St. Mary Parish.