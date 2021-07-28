Multiple occupants of Scotlandville area home rushed to hospital due to possible carbon monoxide poisoning

BATON ROUGE - Multiple people in a Scotlandville area home suffered from what appears to be carbon monoxide poisoning early Wednesday morning, capital area officials say.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed that five people were rescued from the home. Fire officials said it appeared that a generator was running in the house.

First responders rushed to the home, where they found all five occupants unconscious but breathing and a generator running in the residence.

The ages of the victims range from 10 years of age to 43 years of age, and multiple children were among those who were unconscious.

According to representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident occurred in the 10400 block of Avenue D shortly before 7 a.m.

The five unconscious patients were rushed to a local hospital.

Experts say carbon monoxide poisoning occurs when carbon monoxide builds up in the bloodstream.

This is likely to happen when an overabundance of carbon monoxide is in the air. It occurs because our bodies begin to replace the oxygen in our red blood cells with carbon monoxide, which can lead to serious tissue damage and even death.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the most common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, also known as CO poisoning, are headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion.

CO symptoms are often described as “flu-like.”

Among the victims of Wednesday's Avenue D incident were three children who were 10, 12, and 15 years of age.

Check back with WBRZ for updates on their conditions.