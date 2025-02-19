31°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Multiple Metro Councilmembers hosting public meetings about tax proposal to move funds from library

6 hours 44 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, February 19 2025 Feb 19, 2025 February 19, 2025 2:20 PM February 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Metro Councilmembers Rowdy Gaudet and Dwight Hudson are hosting a public meeting Tuesday, Feb. 25, to discuss Mayor-President Sid Edwards' proposal to move tax dollars away from the East Baton Rouge Parish Library system and toward the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police officers and library supporters packed the Metro Council meeting on Feb. 12 over the library's proposal to decrease their mills but still keep the dedicated tax to EBRPL. After a long public hearing, the meeting ended with no decision. 

Tuesday's meeting will be focused on Edwards' proposal and held at Acacia Church at 10051 Siegen Lane and begins at 5:30 p.m. 

Trending News

Another meeting discussing the proposal will be hosted by Aaron Moak on Thursday, Feb. 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Central Branch Library on Joor Road.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days