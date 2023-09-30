95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Multiple Metro Council members to host 'Stand With Chief Murphy Paul Rally' Monday

1 hour 33 minutes 14 seconds ago Saturday, September 30 2023 Sep 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 1:35 PM September 30, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Several Metro Council members are planning a "Stand With Chief Murphy Paul Rally" outside of the Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters Monday in support of the embattled police chief.

According to the Office of Public Information, Cleve Dunn, Jr., Carolyn Coleman, Mayor Pro Tem LaMont Cole,  Chauna Blanks, and Darryl Hurst will lead the rally at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 2.

This comes after three council members publicly called for Paul to resign from his post following an outburst in which he lambasted the council for their criticism of his leadership. Paul doubled down on his comments Friday morning.

Trending News

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days