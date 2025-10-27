63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Multiple lanes on Mississippi River Bridge shutdown Monday evening

1 hour 18 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, October 27 2025 Oct 27, 2025 October 27, 2025 9:35 PM October 27, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PORT ALLEN - Two eastbound lanes and one westbound lane along the Mississippi River Bridge were shut down Monday night. 

The closure happened around 9:15 p.m. 

DOTD said a stalled vehicle caused the shutdown. 

Traffic cameras showed a heavy law enforcement presence in the area. 

Trending News

WBRZ is working to gather more details. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days