Multiple injuries reported following crash on Walker South Road

A crash Thursday night on Walker South Road and Pendarvis Lane left four people injured. Photo: Courtney Lobato/Facebook

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A crash in Walker left four people with injuries.

Officials say the crash occurred on Walker South Road and Pendarvis Lane around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Four people were wounded, including one person who had to be airlifted to the hospital in serious condition. The other three people involved are said to have only minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still unknown at this time.