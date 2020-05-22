77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Multiple injured in Northshore shooting, STPSO reports

1 hour 19 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, May 21 2020 May 21, 2020 May 21, 2020 11:16 PM May 21, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

SLIDELL- The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting with multiple victims in a neighborhood near Slidell Thursday evening.

Authorities responded to the scene in the Kingspoint Subdivision and Voters Road area near Slidell, according to STPSO.

It is unclear how many victims were injured in the shooting or if any suspects are in custody.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says deputies are still on the scene and investigating.

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days