Multiple injured in Northshore shooting, STPSO reports

SLIDELL- The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting with multiple victims in a neighborhood near Slidell Thursday evening.

Authorities responded to the scene in the Kingspoint Subdivision and Voters Road area near Slidell, according to STPSO.

It is unclear how many victims were injured in the shooting or if any suspects are in custody.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says deputies are still on the scene and investigating.

This is a developing story.