66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Multiple individuals hurt in Thursday morning crash on S. Harrell's Ferry Road

59 minutes 14 seconds ago Thursday, March 04 2021 Mar 4, 2021 March 04, 2021 11:13 AM March 04, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a crash involving three injured individuals near the I-12 interstate Thursday morning. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department, arrived on scene at South Harrell's Ferry Road at Woodland Ridge Boulevard in regards to a traffic crash with injuries around 10:15 a.m.

According to BRPD, three people are hurt. One person was transported to a hospital with critical injuries. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days