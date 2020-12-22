Multiple fires break out at several camps in Maurepas; pontoon boat, residential camps destroyed

MAUREPAS - Early Tuesday (Dec. 22) morning, multiple fires reportedly broke out in several Livingston Parish camps.

Shortly before 5 a.m., officials informed WBRZ that four camp fires occurred in the Maurepas area.

A representative of Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #4, Station 9 said two residential camps, a pontoon boat, and two sheds were destroyed in the incident.

At this time, the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, the representative added. According to officials, one of the homes that caught fire had been recently vacated and the owner of the other was out of town when the blaze occurred.

The incident did not result in any injuries, authorities say.

This article will be updated as officials provide additional information related to the fire.