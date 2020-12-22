42°
Multiple fires break out at several camps in Maurepas, officials say

3 hours 44 minutes 6 seconds ago Tuesday, December 22 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

MAUREPAS - Early Tuesday (Dec. 22) morning, multiple fires reportedly broke out in several Livingston Parish camps.

Shortly before 5 a.m., officials informed WBRZ that four camp fires occurred in the Maurepas area.

At this time, no injuries have been reported and neither has the cause of the fire been detailed.

As of 5 a.m., emergency personnel are still responding to the incident.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates. 

