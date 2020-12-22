39°
Latest Weather Blog
Multiple fires break out at several camps in Maurepas, officials say
MAUREPAS - Early Tuesday (Dec. 22) morning, multiple fires reportedly broke out in several Livingston Parish camps.
Shortly before 5 a.m., officials informed WBRZ that four camp fires occurred in the Maurepas area.
At this time, no injuries have been reported and neither has the cause of the fire been detailed.
As of 5 a.m., emergency personnel are still responding to the incident.
This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Plans for second solar farm generates concern in WBR
-
As Jupiter and Saturn align, dozens show up to see rare 'Great...
-
Hundreds of poinsettias donated to BRG hospitals during holiday season
-
Mardi Gras 2021: Pointe Coupee Parish officials cancel upcoming Mardi Gras season
-
Biden receives COVID vaccine Monday
Sports Video
-
Walker edges Bossier in night cap of Walker Christmas Classic
-
Jehovah-Jireh downs Live Oak at Walker Christmas Classic
-
Amid difficult season for LSU, fans revel in upset win over Florida
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide