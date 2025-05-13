84°
Multiple fire departments respond to Labadieville mobile home fire early Monday

By: Sarah Lawrence

LABADIEVILLE - Multiple fire departments responded to a mobile home fire early Tuesday morning that spread to the area around it. 

Around 3:30 a.m., the Napoleonville Volunteer Fire Department was called to assist the Labadieville Volunteer Fire Department to assist with a large fire. 

The fire spread from a mobile home to a nearby storage shed, two vehicles, and the debris around it. Crews fought the fire for almost five hours before it was under control. 

Officials did not report there were any injuries. 

