84°
Latest Weather Blog
Multiple fire departments respond to Labadieville mobile home fire early Monday
LABADIEVILLE - Multiple fire departments responded to a mobile home fire early Tuesday morning that spread to the area around it.
Around 3:30 a.m., the Napoleonville Volunteer Fire Department was called to assist the Labadieville Volunteer Fire Department to assist with a large fire.
The fire spread from a mobile home to a nearby storage shed, two vehicles, and the debris around it. Crews fought the fire for almost five hours before it was under control.
Trending News
Officials did not report there were any injuries.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Perkins Rowe has new owner, but retains previous property manager
-
Fifth graders graduate from school's DARE program teaching them drug safety
-
8-year-old girl in critical condition after she was struck by stray bullet...
-
Siblings arrested after Hammond triple shooting leaves one person dead, toddler hospitalized
-
Drago's announces return to Baton Rouge; new location opening this summer in...