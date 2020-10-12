Latest Weather Blog
Multiple FEMA drive-thru disaster recovery centers to reopen Monday
BATON ROUGE – FEMA announced Sunday that its drive-thru Disaster Recovery Centers in the cities of Alexandria, Dry Prong, Leesville, Many, Jena, Rayne will reopen Monday, Oct. 12 at 8 a.m.
The drive-thru Disaster Recovery Centers in Lake Charles and Sulphur will, likewise, reopen Monday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. for Hurricane Laura survivors.
The exact locations of each aforementioned center are listed below:
Acadia Parish (closed Sunday)
Southside Community Center
Rayne, LA
Grant Parish
Zig Slater Ball Park
Dry Prong, LA
8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
LaSalle Parish
Jena Town Park
Jena, LA
8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Rapides Parish
Rapides Coliseum
Alexandra, LA
8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Calcasieu Parish (2 locations)
Lake Charles Civic Center
Lake Charles, LA; and
Frasch Ball Park (Softball Fields)
Sulphur, LA
Sabine Parish (closed Sunday)
Sabine Parish Courthouse,
Many, LA
Vernon Parish
Vernon Parish Sheriff (Side Parking Lot)
Leesville, LA
The centers are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT daily, unless otherwise noted above, ground conditions permitting. Other centers are set to open later in the week. Survivors are welcomed to visit any open center in the state. To locate the closest center, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov or egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator or download the FEMA Mobile App at fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app.
For the latest information on Hurricane Laura, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4559 or follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6.
