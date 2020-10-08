Multiple FEMA disaster recovery centers close due to Hurricane Delta

BATON ROUGE – According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), a drive-thru Disaster Recovery Center has closed in Shreveport at Independence Stadium in Caddo parish, and a second Center in Monroe at the Civic Center will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7.

In addition to these closures, the drive-thru Disaster Recovery Centers in the cities of Alexandria, Dry Prong, Jena, Leesville, Many and Winnfield will close at noon Oct. 8 due to a shift in the predicted path of Hurricane Delta.

All centers will reopen Oct.12 weather and ground conditions permitting. The Winn Parish center is closed permanently. Centers are open from 7:00am to 5:00pm CDT Monday – Sunday, except where noted below.

The centers are located at:

Grant Parish (open 8:00am – 6:00pm)

Zig Slater Ball Park

Dry Prong, LA

LaSalle Parish

Recreational Center

Jena, LA

Rapides Parish (open 8:00am – 6:00pm)

Rapides Coliseum

Alexandra, LA

Sabine Parish (closed Sunday)

Sabine Parish Courthouse

Many, LA

Vernon Parish

Vernon Parish Sherriff Office

Leesville, LA

Winn Parish

Winn Parish Library

Winnfield, LA

Several other centers remain open in Louisiana. Survivors may visit any open center. To locate the closest center, call the FEMA Helpline, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov or egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator or download the FEMA Mobile App at fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app.

The deadline to register for FEMA assistance is Oct. 27. To find out if you qualify for FEMA help, you can either call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585) or visit disasterassistance.gov/.

Those who use a relay services such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service.

For FEMA's most current information on Hurricane Laura assistance, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4559 or follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6