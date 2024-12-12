59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Multiple dogs die after heater beneath patio triggers blaze at Berwick home

1 hour 56 minutes 23 seconds ago Thursday, December 12 2024 Dec 12, 2024 December 12, 2024 11:14 AM December 12, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BERWICK — Berwick firefighters said several dogs died Thursday while trapped in their pen after a fire broke out beneath a patio. 

Firefighters responded to a Seventh Street home near Utah Street at 4:45 a.m. Fire officials said the fire began in an attached patio and was contained to the area, only causing the nearby home heat damage. 

No residents or firefighters were injured, but several dogs were killed. The firefighters said it's believed the fire was caused by a heater in a dog pen and that the animals couldn't escape.

