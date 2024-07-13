94°
Multiple dead after house fire in Houma area, State Fire Marshal investigating
HOUMA - Multiple people are dead after a house fire in Lafourche Parish Saturday morning, according to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.
Officials received the call of a house fire around 3:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Louise Lane.
No other information is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
