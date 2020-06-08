Multiple crews wrestle early morning house fire on South Harrell's Ferry Road

BATON ROUGE - Multiple teams of firefighters are working to extinguish a fire that broke out at an abandoned home within the 19000 block of South Harrell's Ferry Road, early Monday morning.

Eastside Fire Department was dispatched to the incident shortly before 7 a.m., and officials say so far, the blaze has not resulted in any injuries.

Eastside's first responders are being assisted by members of St. George Fire Department and Central Fire Department while EMS also remains on the scene, standing by should emergency medical services become necessary.

At this time, the cause of the fire remains unknown.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.