75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Multiple crews respond to mobile home fire in Zachary

1 hour 26 minutes 19 seconds ago Monday, August 10 2020 Aug 10, 2020 August 10, 2020 5:29 AM August 10, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - A mobile home caught fire early Monday (August 10) morning and first responders with the Zachary Fire Department rushed to the scene.

Fire crews hurried to Valiant Drive and around 3:30 a.m. were still working to extinguish the blaze.

They were able to get control of the fire with no injuries.

Zachary Firefighters say they were assisted by EMS, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Baker Fire Department, and Central Fire Department.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days