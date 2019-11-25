Multiple crews of firefighters converge to battle devastating overnight blaze on Strain Rd.

BATON ROUGE - First responders with the Central Fire Department assisted in battling a dangerous house fire on Strain Road, Sunday night.

Officials say no injuries occurred, but report that upon their arrival they found the fire fully involved through the roof of the home.

Central Fire worked alongside St. George and District Six Fire Departments to wrestle the blaze into submission.

They were able to extinguish the fire just before 1 a.m.