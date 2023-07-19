86°
Multiple crashes bog down I-110 southbound

Wednesday, July 19 2023
BATON ROUGE - Two separate accidents are blocking I-110 southbound Wednesday morning. 

According to TotalTraffic, two separate accidents in the left lanes of I-110 southbound caused stopped traffic from the North 9th exit back to Mohican Street. 

