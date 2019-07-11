Multiple college campuses closed Friday due to severe weather

BATON ROUGE - Multiple university campuses will be shut down Friday due to Tropical Storm Barry.

At LSU and Southern University, all scheduled classes and events are canceled, including summer camps, testing center appointments, etc.

LSU's dining halls will remain open, and students who are currently living in campus residence halls may remain in their buildings.

Any students who choose to leave campus or go home for the weekend should do so before the inclement weather begins.

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University officials said Thursday that the campus would also be closed.

All South Louisiana Community College campuses will be closed Friday, according to a release. Officials say the campuses are expected to resume normal operations on Monday.