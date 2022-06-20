Multiple children involved in rollover crash on Nicholson Drive

BATON ROUGE - A wreck resulted in an overturned vehicle with multiple children involved, according to officials.

Sources told WBRZ first responders were on the way to Nicholson Drive and West McKinley Street shortly before 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Minor injuries were reported. Five people were taken to a local hospital following the accident, but they are all reported to be stable.

It is unclear what caused the accident.

This is a developing story.