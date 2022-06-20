97°
Latest Weather Blog
Multiple children involved in rollover crash on Nicholson Drive
BATON ROUGE - A wreck resulted in an overturned vehicle with multiple children involved, according to officials.
Sources told WBRZ first responders were on the way to Nicholson Drive and West McKinley Street shortly before 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.
Minor injuries were reported. Five people were taken to a local hospital following the accident, but they are all reported to be stable.
It is unclear what caused the accident.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two arrested for attacking deputies during brawl outside Baton Rouge Walmart
-
Two teens dead after car crashed into pond along Perkins Road
-
LSU's renowned rural life museum - Sunday Journal
-
Second fish kill in Baton Rouge in less than a week
-
River Road African American Museum commemorates enslaved fathers during Juneteenth
Sports Video
-
VIDEO: Looking ahead to the NBA Draft with ESPN NBA Reporter Andrew...
-
Paul Mainieri remembers leading Notre Dame to last College World Series
-
Saints safety Chauncey Gardner Johnson believes defense should get some more respect
-
Saints expecting a big step by linebacker Pete Werner in year 2
-
The Saints are prepared for the uncertainty surrounding star Alvin Kamara