97°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Multiple children involved in rollover crash on Nicholson Drive

1 hour 29 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, June 20 2022 Jun 20, 2022 June 20, 2022 1:51 PM June 20, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A wreck resulted in an overturned vehicle with multiple children involved, according to officials.

Sources told WBRZ first responders were on the way to Nicholson Drive and West McKinley Street shortly before 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Minor injuries were reported. Five people were taken to a local hospital following the accident, but they are all reported to be stable.

It is unclear what caused the accident.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days